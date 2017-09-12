Here's how much money American women earn at every age

The median household income in the United States is $56,516, according to 2015 data from the U.S. Census. But that number doesn't provide a clear or accurate picture for everyone, as average earnings fluctuate depending on factors such as age and gender.
In fact, in every age bracket, American women earn a median income far below that of the country as a whole, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for the second quarter of 2017.
Here's the median income American women are earning at every age:
- 16 to 19 years: $404 weekly/$21,008 annually
- 20 to 24 years: $508 weekly/$26,416 annually
- 25 to 34 years: $727 weekly/$37,804 annually
- 35 to 44 years: $877 weekly/$45,604 annually
- 45 to 54 years: $851 weekly/$44,252 annually
- 55 to 64 years: $869 weekly/$45,188 annually
- 65 years and older: $800 weekly/$41,600 annually