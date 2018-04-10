73% of Americans would give up drinking for this work perk

Just how worried are Americans about their finances? Enough so that the vast majority of U.S. adults would be willing to take drastic measures in exchange for a bump in their salaries.

A new survey of 1,238 employed Americans from LendEDU revealed exactly what they'd be willing to give up for a 10 percent raise. About three-quarters of them said they would be willing to quit drinking for five years. More disturbingly, over a third would give up their right to vote for life and almost 10 percent would even surrender their child's right to vote for life.

Significant numbers were willing to sacrifice their leisure activities for a raise, too: Over 88 percent say they'd give up watching "Game of Thrones" for life, about 50 percent would forgo movies for the next three years and just over 50 percent would disconnect from all social media for five years.

Plenty were willing to put in more hours to earn the dough. More than half of respondents said they'd work one day every weekend for a year.