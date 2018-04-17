An 86-year-old millionaire buried treasure in the Rockies—and he’s offered one main clue

Some of the Fenn treasure hunters are obsessive. "Most of my 12 hours every night I'm on Google or something looking up clues," Ricky Idlett, a steamboat operator in Mississippi, told Vox. "Every night. Every night I'm looking." There are a number of online forums where enthusiasts trade theories about where the treasure might be, including an entire subreddit called r/FindingFennsGold that's devoted to the cause.

Fenn says he gets 100 emails a day, reports the New York Times. On a few occasions, he has had to call the police after unwelcome visitors showed up at his house or threatened him. "This one guy called me," Fenn told ABC News. "He said, 'Tell me where the treasure is right now. I'm going to kill you.'"

And for some, the quest has proven fatal. At least four people are believed to have died in accidents while searching. This led some to call for Fenn to end the hunt. He hasn't, but he has added a few additional clues on his blog to try to help people stay safe.

"The treasure chest is not under water, nor is it near the Rio Grande River. It is not necessary to move large rocks or climb up or down a steep precipice," he writes. "Please remember that I was about 80 when I made two trips from my vehicle to where I hid the treasure."

"The search is supposed to be fun," he added.

He has also affirmed that hiding the treasure in the first place was largely about encouraging families to enjoy the outdoors. "I wanted to give the kids something to do," he said. "They spend too much time in the game room or playing with their little handheld texting machines. I hope parents will take their children camping and hiking in the Rocky Mountains. I hope they will fish, look for fossils, turn rotten logs over to see what's under them, and look for my treasure."

Overall, considering that supposedly hundreds of thousands have gone searching for the treasure, Fenn tells CNBC Make It that hiding it in the first place "has been successful beyond my wildest dreams."

