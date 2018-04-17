Uber CEO: 3 things to consider when picking your next job

Before Dara Khosrowshahi became Uber's CEO last summer, he had been successfully leading over travel company Expedia for over a decade. In fact, he nearly turned down the executive role at Uber.
"When I thought about Uber, and honestly at first when they called I said, 'No way, I'm doing great. I have a boss that I love, Barry Diller, I've been [at Expedia] for 13 years, why would I ever do this?'" Khosrowshahi said in a discussion titled "Reforming the bro chaos" at the Women in the World 2018 Summit on April 12.