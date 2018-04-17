Uber CEO: 3 things to consider when picking your next job

Upon hesitating on the new job opportunity, Khosrowshahi thought back to career advice he often shares with others.

"I tell employees or young folks — I'm no longer one of them — three pieces of advice in thinking about their careers," he said. "First of all, work with people that you like."

Khosrowshahi had already expressed his admiration for his coworkers at Expedia, but he made an effort to get to know who he would be working with at Uber.

"I wasn't able to do my diligence there, but I met the board," Khosrowshahi said.

Although "the board has a bad reputation," he added, "individually there were terrific."

Khosrowshahi is onto something: Research shows that having meaningful connections and friendships at work is one of the most effective ways of being engaged in your job, which in turn promotes company growth.