In 1980, Greg Steltenpohl and his band at the time started juice company Odwalla with just $200. They bought "a little hand squeezer and some bottles and a box of oranges," Steltenpohl tells CNBC Make It, and started selling juice out of their Volkswagen van as "a way to self-support."

What started as an effort to make ends meet turned into a multimillion-dollar company within just a few years.

"It's a myth that you need to have money to start something," says Steltenpohl, who says he was inspired to launch Odwalla after coming across the book "100 Businesses You Can Start For $100."

"I didn't learn much from the book, it just gave me the idea that you could do it," he says. "And that's the main point to anybody."