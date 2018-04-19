Bezos illustrates the point with an example at Amazon — to prep for meetings, employees there write "structured" six-page memos, explains Bezos.

"Not surprisingly, the quality of these memos varies widely," he says.

"Here's what we've figured out," Bezos writes. "Often, when a memo isn't great, it's not the writer's inability to recognize the high standard, but instead a wrong expectation on scope," he explains.

Some employees "mistakenly believe a high-standards, six-page memo can be written in one or two days or even a few hours, when really it might take a week or more!" writes Bezos. "They're trying to perfect a handstand in just two weeks, and we're not coaching them right," he says.

Instead, "great memos are written and re-written, shared with colleagues who are asked to improve the work, set aside for a couple of days, and then edited again with a fresh mind. They simply can't be done in a day or two," he writes.

"The key point here is that you can improve results through the simple act of teaching scope — that a great memo probably should take a week or more," explains Bezos.

Further, to accomplish something with excellence, an individual has to know what excellence looks like.

That may be easy with a handstand, but not so much with something like the memos, which "is much squishier," he writes. "It would be extremely hard to write down the detailed requirements that make up a great memo," it's more, you know it when you see it. But "The standard is there, and it is real, even if it's not easily describable," he says.

Luckily, high standards are teachable, says Bezos.

"[P]eople are pretty good at learning high standards simply through exposure," says Bezos. "High standards are contagious. Bring a new person onto a high standards team, and they'll quickly adapt."

However, it's important to remember that just because you have high standards in one area does not mean you have them in all domains, Bezos says.

"Understanding this point is important because it keeps you humble. You can consider yourself a person of high standards in general and still have debilitating blind spots. There can be whole arenas of endeavor where you may not even know that your standards are low or non-existent, and certainly not world class. It's critical to be open to that likelihood," he writes.

After all, admits Bezos, "I certainly can't do a handstand myself...."

