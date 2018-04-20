Actor Kate Hudson is not only a success in Hollywood, she's now a trailblazer in business too.

Having co-founded Fabletics in 2013, Hudson's athleisure brand is already a sporting phenomenon with more than 1.2 million people having signed up to its business model worldwide.

Diversifying your career, however, is not always an easy task, but the actor-turned-businesswoman knew Fabletics was an opportunity she wanted to embrace — even if it didn't pan out.

"Risk was never something that scared me," Hudson told CNBC's Tania Bryer on the "CNBC Conversation," explaining how as an actor, she has seen every decision as risky.

"For me, (Fabletics) was like, 'OK, it was a start-up.' I felt like there's a wide space in this market. It's needed. I feel like women are going to love it."

"I personally think that there wasn't a company or brand that was taking the healthy lifestyle with a 'more fun' approach, that was more about like doing the best you can, versus, a lot of fitness brands (that) are always associated with professional athletes. Which, by the way, I love, can't wait to work with professional athletes," Hudson said.