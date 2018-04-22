David Pong was traveling in Australia when a bout of exhaustion stopped him in his tracks and prompted him to reconsider his direction in life.

He was just 23 at the time, but juggling two jobs and a start-up alongside his business degree studies had left him in need of a change.

"I was always thinking about my greater purpose, but the turning point came when I was feeling really burnt out," Pong told CNBC Make It, recalling how he'd succumbed to allergies on the road from Sydney to Melbourne in 2013.

Returning home to Singapore, he decided to make a break for it; giving up his estate planning and financial advice jobs, and leaving behind his food start-up, to find a project that would allow him to give back to society.

Five years on, he makes up one-third of WateRoam, the company behind a portable water filtration system that has gained United Nations recognition for providing clean drinking water to more than 30,000 people in remote villages and disaster areas across Southeast Asia.