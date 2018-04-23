Self-made billionaire Richard Branson has a new favorite business book

Self-made billionaire Richard Branson has another book to add to his long list of "must-reads": "New Power," by Jeremy Heimans and Henry Timms.

In it, the authors discuss a shift from "old power," which they define as being "held by few" and "closed, inaccessible and leader-driven," to "new power," which is "made by many" and "open, participatory and peer-driven."

"New power," which emerged out of our increased connectivity, new tools and technology, is more like a current, while "old power" is more like a currency, Heimans and Timms explain: "The goal with new power is not to hoard it but to channel it."

The power shift is one that Branson, who started his first business half a century ago, has witnessed and one he thinks has the potential to do good.