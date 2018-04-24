How this 34-year-old dad made nearly $1 million off a simple Fiverr side hustle

"It's never been about money for us…" he reiterates. "But it is kind of neat to look up and see. That is an amount of money that would have taken me decades to earn without this platform."

How to turn your hustle into a full-time gig

Through his experience, Young has learned a thing or two about what it takes to be a successful online entrepreneur. If you're eager to get started, one thing Young emphasizes is not underestimating the skills you already have.

"I've heard other people talk about this thing called the curse of knowledge," he explains. "That's when you understand something, or when you know something and grasp it, you're cursed in the sense that you believe everybody understands that."

You likely already know how to do something that provides value to someone else. It's about recognizing that skill as valuable, which can be hard to do.

"I did the same thing when I started," Young says. "I was offering something that I thought was easy. I'm talking into a microphone — that's stupid, who would pay for that?"

Thousands of people, as it turns out. "Because no one wants to do it, no one's good at it, no one can do it," he says. "But because I've always been able to talk and I've always been good at it, I thought, 'Well this is easy, I'm just talking.' It's that curse of ability."

Young recommends getting an outsider's perspective on what your natural abilities are. Ask a friend or co-worker to list three things you're good at that most people aren't. It can shed light on what you could potentially make money from.

Another important attribute, says Young, is being adaptable and being able to pick up and learn things quickly.

"What I've learned in my business is that the skills I'm learning today, I didn't have five years ago and I didn't even know I needed two years ago," he says.

With the availability of YouTube and Google, there's "nothing you can't learn on the internet," Young says. "From fixing your car to writing software and code, to learning a musical instrument. And if you don't master the skill of teaching yourself new things, you'll be left behind."

Even if you feel like you're skill set isn't as sharp as you'd like, don't let that sway you.

"In the early days, when my work was not as great, I was serving a different client base, I was adding value to them because my prices were so much cheaper. I was adding value to them at the level I could," Young says. " Now, I'm adding different value at a different level. But the reality is, if I hadn't started at the first step, I wouldn't have gotten to the step I'm on today.

"Don't think you have to get to the ideal level before you start," he adds. "Because that's how people end up sedentary, wasting their whole life doing something they hate, because they never started when they never tried."

Finally, keep your eyes open to trends and what's happening in your marketplace, advises Young, and listen to what your customers want. It's why Young started offering his lucrative explainer videos.

"I'm a huge believer in standing on your own two feet and making things happen for yourself," says Young, and he hopes his kids will learn from his example. "I can only assume my children will inherit that desire for freedom and sense of entrepreneurship...if for no other reason than we have been blessed to enjoy a great life because of my business."

Want more side hustle inspiration? Watch "Staten Island Hustle," Wednesdays at 10P ET/PT on CNBC.

Don't miss: How this 32-year-old high school dropout built a business that sold to Target for $550 million



Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!