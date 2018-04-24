How this 26-year-old who has been blind since birth got a job writing code at Amazon

It's no easy feat to snag a coveted job at a massive tech company. Doing so while blind and partially deaf is even harder. Yet that's exactly what 26-year-old Michael Forzano did in 2013 when he scored a software engineer position on Amazon's retail accessibility team.

According to The Amazon blog, Forzano has been blind since birth due to a genetic condition called Norrie disease. He also uses cochlear implants after he started losing his hearing at age five.

But these sensory impairments haven't stopped Forzano from making his mark at Amazon, where he writes code that helps other teams make the online shopping experience more accessible to those with disabilities.

The 26-year-old interviewed with Amazon immediately after graduating from Binghamton University where he majored in computer science and played sax in the university's pep band.

"I went in there not expecting much," says Forzano. "I had not told them in advance that I was blind."