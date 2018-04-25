You could save up to $1,961 on summer travel — here’s how

Getaways can be expensive. A 2017 survey from LearnVest found that adults rack up an average of $1,108 of debt to finance a trip. And flights can be a big part of that cost.

So with summer coming, Hopper, an app that uses data to predict when airfare will be cheapest, analyzed its real-time flight search data to determine the most common and costly mistakes travelers make when booking.

Hopper found that, this summer, you could save up to $572 for domestic trips and $1,961 for international ones by just tweaking your booking strategy.

Some of the most costly mistakes have to do with timing.

"The worst thing travelers can do is book their flights too late," Liana Corwin, consumer travel expert at Hopper, tells CNBC Make It.

"On domestic trips it can cost you $139, and on international trips you're looking at being set back as much as $529," she says. Hopper calculated all costs from average fares for summer 2018 flights.

"Conversely, if you book too early, you can lose $38 on domestic trips and upwards of $474 on international ones," she says.

If you're traveling to a popular leisure destination, like Hawaii or Mexico, Corwin says the best fares pop up about one month before departure date. For popular business destinations, like New York City or Washington, D.C., you'll likely find the least expensive prices about three months ahead of time.

Hopper also found there are fewer deals offered on flights over the weekend, so booking then costs an average of $9 on domestic trips and $10 on international ones. And flying on Friday will cost you 20 percent more than flying on Tuesday.

Flexibility is also key, according to the data: Not checking out alternate airports is costing travelers an average of $32 on domestic trips and $99 on international trips this summer, according to Hopper. Not being flexible about destinations costs an average of $131 for domestic trips and $397 for international jaunts.