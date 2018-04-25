I was working in corporate HR for a retail company that had a bunch of small boutique stores. One of those stores employed a transgender woman who asked to be referred to as "she" and "her."

In that same store, there was a co-worker who could not seem to comprehend that the transgender employee wanted to be called by those preferred gender pronouns. The co-worker kept slipping up and referring to the woman as "him" and "he."

This happened consistently for many weeks and the transgender woman was becoming very upset.

One Friday evening, the co-worker once again referred to the transgender employee with the incorrect gender pronoun. At the time, the transgender woman happened to be slicing soap so there was a knife in her hand. She just lost it.

The transgender employee clenched the knife, lifted it up to the co-worker and threatened her, saying she was going to kill her for calling her the wrong pronoun.