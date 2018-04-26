These are the top food experiences in the world, according to TripAdvisor

For many people, a vacation offers the opportunity to try out new food and flavors. But for foodies, the meal can be the main attraction.

As foodie culture continues to infiltrate everything from Netflix shows to social media, experiences surrounding food are also spiking in popularity in the travel and tourism sector. TripAdvisor found that, globally, food tour bookings have increased 57 percent since last year, and in the U.S., food tour bookings grew 59 percent in 2017.

Whether you're craving a slice of pizza from Rome or beignets in New Orleans, TripAdvisor's "Traveler Favorites: Top Individual Food Experiences" ranking can help you figure out where to enjoy your next culinary adventure. To put together its ranking, TripAdvisor used an algorithm which considers bookings, traveler reviews and traveler ratings on its site.

Rome, Italy