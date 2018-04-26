Here's what to do with your 401(k) when you change jobs

Switching jobs, while exciting, means dealing with logistics, including what to do with your old 401(k) plan.

CNBC Make It spoke with Nick Holeman, certified financial planner at Betterment, who broke down all of the options you have.

1. You can leave the money in your old 401(k) plan

There may be a minimum balance required to leave your money with your old company, but most companies will let you do it.

That said, there are a few downsides to keeping your 401(k) where it is, says Holeman. You can no longer contribute to it and you'll have multiple 401(k) plans floating around. Plus, "if your old company gets bought or switches 401(k) providers, now you don't know your login information or your account number and it can be a pain to figure out."

Leaving your funds with your previous employer is "definitely an option," he says, "but typically, the downsides mean it's not the best option."