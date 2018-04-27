Bon Jovi lived with his parents while making his first 3 hit albums

A recent Pew Research study reveals that 64 million, or one-third of American young adults aged 25-29, are living with their parents. That's the highest proportion in 75 years. Even some celebrities also fall into this category. The 31-year-old "Black Panther" star Michael B. Jordan lives with his parents in a 4,672-square-foot, four-bedroom Spanish mansion, which he bought for $1.7 million in 2015 in Sherman Oaks, California. The Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins still chooses to live in his parents' basement with his wife during the summer.
There are many factors that contribute to the rising trend of intergenerational cohabitating, Richard Koss, a former Fannie Mae executive and adjunct professor at the Carey Business School at Johns Hopkins University, tells CNBC Make It: "First, both owning and renting properties have gone more expensive than previous decades, particularly at the wages available to those without a college degree. Second, for those with a degree, student loans can be a distinct burden."