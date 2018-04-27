Bon Jovi lived with his parents while making his first 3 hit albums

"The money wasn't that quick," the rock icon told NPR. "The first two albums I lived at home, and it wasn't until the success of the third one [in 1986] that I was able to even afford an apartment, let alone buy a house."

The rock star said that, back then, living with parents was not uncommon for young artists who were just starting out: "We were the norm, you know." Since it's hard to get a record deal and even harder to make money off of one, he said, the other members of the band also lived with their parents at the start of their music careers.