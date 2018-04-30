The 8 highest-paying side hustles on Fiverr

From Uber driving to dog walking, side hustles are a popular way to earn some extra cash. But if you really want to rake it in, it's good to know that some gigs are much more lucrative than others.

Fiverr, an online freelance marketplace, crunched the numbers to determine which are the highest-paying gigs offered on its site, and it found that you could potentially make thousands for projects that are in high-demand. One Fiverr seller even turned his freelance work into a full-time job and has earned almost $1 million in income.

Price ranges vary widely thanks to the high number of different projects, which themselves vary in size and scope, offered by freelancers on Fiverr. The services and prices below come from Fiverr Pro, the tier on the platform consisting of high-quality and hand-vetted freelancers.

These are the highest-paying gigs on Fiverr, according to the platform.

Video marketing, $300-$18,000

Overall, Fiverr found that demand for video services has skyrocketed: Between March 2017 and March 2018, orders for video and animation services climbed 58 percent, and those for video marketing services — which include everything from promoting videos on social platforms to creating product demonstration videos — experienced 111 percent growth in order amount.

So video marketing services are now the highest-paying gigs on the platform. Freelancers charge between $300 to $18,000 per project. The most lucrative services include live action "explainer" videos, white board and animated "explainer" videos and short video ads.

Top-rated sellers on Fiverr also offer video marketing services that include product demonstration videos or ones featuring them as a spokesperson. Others make videos using graphics and text. Some freelancers offer video promotion and distribution, social video content, video ad campaigns, video SEO, consultation and audience research and social video enhancements.

Many of the video marketing services offered on Fiverr include videos designed for YouTube, Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, and with good reason. Fiverr found that orders for what it calls "social video content" rose 124 percent from March 2017 to 2018, and that there was a 61 percent rise in search for YouTube video services, a 177 percent uptick in search for Instagram video services and a whopping 239 percent increase in search for Facebook videos.

Website building, $100-$3,000

The second-highest paying service on Fiverr, the platform found, is for website builders. These services sell for between $100 to $3,000, depending on the project, and Fiverr notes that web programming and e-commerce web design are particularly lucrative.

Sellers offering this service on Fiverr include those who will build out your website on popular CMS platforms like Wordpress, SquareSpace, Weebly and Wix. Sellers offer services like full website creation, customization, theme and plugin installation, bug fixes and backup, cloning and migration.

Many of the sellers of this service explain that they have experience with programs like Photoshop, Corel, CSS and JavaScript.

Mobile app development, $300-$3,000

Another high-paying hustle on Fiverr is for mobile app development: The platform found that projects cost between $300 and $3,000. Freelancers generally offer app creation for iPhone, iPad or Android, with some creating up to five pages of app design, app icons, logos and banners.

Many of the sellers describe themselves as software engineers with experience in coding.

Search and display marketing, $100-$2,000

Search and display marketing services also makes Fiverr's list of the highest paying side hustles on its site, as one project can go for $100-$2,000. Sellers in this category often work with companies like Google and Facebook to set up, manage and optimize ad campaigns, and many offer consulting services for Google AdWords, Google's online advertising service.

Many of these sellers reference their experience with Google AdWords and Google Analytics, as well as digital marketing techniques.

Chatbot development, $10-$2,000

Chatbot development, or the creation of a computer program that is able to simulate a conversation with humans, pays between $10 and $2,000.

Chatbots are often used on popular platforms like Slack, Skype or on a website and can be leveraged to help sell a product or interact with a potential customer. Some sellers not only offer the development of the chabot but also offer digital marketing strategies to go along with it.

Graphic design, $100-$3,000

Fiverr found that graphic design is still one of the highest paid side hustles on its platform, with services selling for $100 to $3,000. Particularly lucrative areas of graphic design include web and mobile design and presentation design.

Sellers offering graphic design services also include those who design marketing materials, logos, business cards, t-shirts and assets for social media channels, like for a Twitter cover photo or Facebook profile.

3D and 2D models, $100-$2,000

In the same vein as graphic design, Fiverr found that 3D and 2D model services are especially lucrative, selling for $100 to $2,000.

3D and 2D models include product visualizations and 3D models and can be made for anything from cars to buildings. Some sellers, for example, offer architectural visualizations for real estate marketing, while others will help bring a product you've dreamed up to life.

Business copy-writing, $100-$2,000

Finally, there's a lucrative side hustle option for those who have a way with words as opposed to a knack for coding. Fiverr found business copy-writing to be one of the highest-paying side hustles, selling for $100 to $2,000 per project. Within business copy-writing, Fiverr reports that writing press releases, blog posts and SEO content can be particularly high-paying.

Other business copy-writing sellers offer to write product descriptions, "about me" pages for websites, Amazon product listings and website copy. Others opt for services like e-books, technical manuals and even crowdfunding pitches.

