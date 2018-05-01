The US states with the highest and lowest average credit card balances

"Plenty of consumers use cards as often as possible, working to rack up rewards and cash back balances, but pay the cards off in full each month," reports Experian.

Revolvers, meanwhile, who don't pay off their balances in full, make up 43 percent of card holders, the report found. That means nearly half of Americans are spending way more than they meant to on their purchases: Interest payments cost the average American household with revolving debt about $1,000 a month and, throughout the U.S., outstanding revolving credit card debt has topped $1 trillion.

Even when you do pay off your balance in full, a high utilization rate can still negatively affect your credit score. "Credit utilization – the amount of debt you hold relative to your credit card limits – is a major factor in your score," reports Experian. "So if you are one of those 43 percent of Americans who are a revolver, work hard to get that utilization rate below 30 percent."

Supermoney also broke down how many credit cards consumers in each state carry. On average it found that Americans have 3.1 credit cards and 2.5 retail cards. Residents of New Jersey have the highest number, with 3.49 different cards, while those in Mississippi only have an average of 2.57.