The top 10 US cities where your paycheck goes the furthest

In some cities, it's easier to stretch a dollar than in others, thanks to a wide range of factors that can make the overall cost of living more expensive or more affordable.

To determine where the most affordable places are, financial website GOBankingRates, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Sperling's Best Places, analyzed the three largest cities in every state and ranked affordability based on median household income, median monthly homeowner costs and median gross rent.

Using those factors, it then scored each city's overall cost of living on a scale ranging from a low score of 79.70 in Rockford, Illinois, to the highest score of 145.60 in Hilo, Hawaii.

Based on that ranking, here are the top 10 cities where your paycheck could go the furthest: