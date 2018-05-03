3 easy ways to stay highly productive while you're traveling

Whether you're sitting on the tarmac or have a spare second in your hotel room, dedicate those moments to doing things you normally don't have time for, says Dominguez.
Try reading a book to learn more about your craft, listening to a podcast that will help you develop professionally or watching an informative show that you've been meaning to get to.
You can also attack some of the work that will be facing you upon your return, says Dominguez. He suggests catching up on unread emails or creating a presentation for an upcoming meeting.
However, you don't have to allocate all of your downtime to getting work done. Dominguez notes that it can be equally educational to explore the surrounding area by attending local events, checking out art exhibits and dining out.
In fact, he says that simply leaving your hotel room and wandering about can "draw creative inspiration" that you can use when you get back to work.
