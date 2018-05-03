VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

Leadership

3 easy ways to stay highly productive while you're traveling

Mike Harrington | Digital Vision | Getty Images

Traveling for work can be a major timesuck that throws you off your normal routine.

That may be why 65 percent of people say they feel pressure to work longer hours when traveling for business, according to a new Hyatt Place and Hyatt House survey of over 1,300 adults.

But it doesn't have to be this way, says Steven Dominguez, a frequent business traveler and vice president of global brands for the hotel chain.

He shares three strategies for staying productive on the road:

1. Stay connected

While you may not be able to attend your regular in-person meetings when traveling for work, remember that you live in a technologically advanced world, Dominguez tells CNBC Make It.

Rather than putting off a meeting until your return, try using video services like FaceTime or Skype to touch base with colleagues or your boss. If you are the boss, schedule a conference call with your employees from the hotel room. "That way you feel like you're not missing a beat," says Dominguez.

For international travelers who may not want to pay high rates for a phone call, he recommends using Whatsapp, which is a Facebook-owned messenger service that allows you to text and make calls over Wifi. A similar option is Google Voice.

Staying connected is particularly important for frequent flyers who are parents and want to remain posted on what's happening back home, says Dominguez. He recommends syncing your work calendar to a family calendar so your loved ones can view your schedule and know the best times to reach you.

2. Re-energize with exercise

Business travelers are generally "highly ambitious" individuals, says Dominguez, but they still need time to re-energize.

If you're someone who exercises in your daily life, he advises that you maintain your fitness routine while on the road. Most hotels nowadays have gyms, but if you find yourself without one, Dominguez suggests doing a quick workout in your hotel room.

Increase your productivity with these habits
How to be more productive   

Many highly successful people note the positive effect exercise has on their work, including Virgin Group founder Richard Branson.

"I definitely can achieve twice as much by keeping fit," the billionaire tells FourHourBodyPress. "It keeps the brain functioning well."

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter and Square, incorporates exercise into his daily routine and uses fitness as a way to get more out of his long workdays.

"Same thing every day," he writes in an AMA on Product Hunt. "[It] allows a steady state that enables me to be more effective."

3. Take advantage of downtime

Whether you're sitting on the tarmac or have a spare second in your hotel room, dedicate those moments to doing things you normally don't have time for, says Dominguez.

Try reading a book to learn more about your craft, listening to a podcast that will help you develop professionally or watching an informative show that you've been meaning to get to.

You can also attack some of the work that will be facing you upon your return, says Dominguez. He suggests catching up on unread emails or creating a presentation for an upcoming meeting.

However, you don't have to allocate all of your downtime to getting work done. Dominguez notes that it can be equally educational to explore the surrounding area by attending local events, checking out art exhibits and dining out.

In fact, he says that simply leaving your hotel room and wandering about can "draw creative inspiration" that you can use when you get back to work.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss: Why Jeff Bezos makes Amazon execs read 6-page memos at the start of each meeting

Productivity hacks from a career expert
Productivity hacks from a career expert   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...