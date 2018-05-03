Taylor Swift is selling her $2.95 million Beverly Hills mansion — take a look inside

Taylor Swift is known for her shrewd dealings in the music business, but the 28-year-old pop star, who Forbes estimated was worth $280 million in 2017, is also making a name for herself in real estate.

Earlier this year, Swift picked up a 3,540-square-foot apartment in New York for $9.75 million, bringing her total spending for property on a single city block to almost $50 million, New York Post reports.

While she's adding properties on the East Coast, she's selling them out West.

Swift recently sold a Beverly Hills, California home for $4 million to Nicolas Bijan Pakzad, The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday, and has listed a second home in the same neighborhood for $2.95 million, according to the paper. Agent Drew Mandile at Sotheby's International Realty declined to comment on the recent listing.

Scroll through the embedded Instagram images below to see the latest Los Angeles mansion Swift has put on the market.