Taylor Swift is selling her $2.95 million Beverly Hills mansion — take a look inside

The singer-songwriter tops Forbes' annual list of the 100 highest-paid celebrities with $170 million.
Taylor Swift is known for her shrewd dealings in the music business, but the 28-year-old pop star, who Forbes estimated was worth $280 million in 2017, is also making a name for herself in real estate.

Earlier this year, Swift picked up a 3,540-square-foot apartment in New York for $9.75 million, bringing her total spending for property on a single city block to almost $50 million, New York Post reports.

While she's adding properties on the East Coast, she's selling them out West.

Swift recently sold a Beverly Hills, California home for $4 million to Nicolas Bijan Pakzad, The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday, and has listed a second home in the same neighborhood for $2.95 million, according to the paper. Agent Drew Mandile at Sotheby's International Realty declined to comment on the recent listing.

Scroll through the embedded Instagram images below to see the latest Los Angeles mansion Swift has put on the market.

The 2,950-square-foot residence at 1908 North Beverly Drive was built in 1959. It was last sold in 2012 for $1.775 million, according to Trulia.

The house has four bedrooms and 4.5 baths, including those in the "mother-in-law" apartment, which has a separate entrance.

The living room has floor-to-ceiling glass windows, with a door to the property's pool and outdoor area. There, visitors can take in views of the California mountains, Trulia reports.

Inside the home, the property is equipped with a gourmet kitchen and stainless steel appliances. There's also breakfast nook with booths.

For homeowners who plan to pair their cuisine with fine wines, the home features a climate-controlled wine cellar, which can hold up to 1,000 bottles.

