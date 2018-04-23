VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's the $12 million reno Jeff Bezos is planning for his $23 million D.C. mansion

Matthew Staver | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A staircase made from a slab of marble. A limestone fireplace. A whiskey cellar. One hundred and ninety one doors, mostly custom and made from mahogany or bronze.

Those grand touches are part of the $12 million renovation Jeff Bezos is undertaking at his Washington D.C. mansion, according to a report by the Washingtonian.

The old Textile Museum which was recently purchased by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is photographed in the Kalorama neighborhood of Northwest on January 13, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
Ricky Carioti | The Washington Post | Getty Images
In 2016, the Amazon CEO paid $23 million — $1 million over the home's list price — for the most expensive mansion in the D.C.'s prominent Kalorama neighborhood (making Barack and Michelle Obama, as well as Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump his neighbors).

The estate is two separate residences combined: one was designed in 1913 by John Russell Pope (the architect of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial) and the other was designed in 1908 by Waddy Wood. The buildings, filed in The National Register of Historic Places in 1973, housed the city's historic Textile Museum from its founding in 1925 through 2013.

2320-2330 S St. NW in 1973, property now owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
National Register of Historic Places
Now, as the property of world's richest man, the buildings are getting more than a few updates.

The four-story home designed by Pope will be where the Bezos family lives, according to the Washingtonian, which obtained construction plans from the Washington D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs.

The plans show the Pope home completed with 10 bathrooms, an exercise room, a TV room, an array of bedrooms, two dressing rooms and two kitchens. There is also space for the whiskey cellar and wine room, complete with an elevator to access the home's amenities.

The building referred to as the "Pope house" in Bezos' plans.
Courtesy of George Washington University Museum and The Textile Museum.
Through a connected walkway, the Bezos family can enter the second property, designed by Wood. From the plans, the Wood house appears to be dedicated to parties and guests.

Complete with a ballroom and marble staircase, "the property has all the infrastructure needed for large affairs: an area for grilling, furniture storage, staff changing rooms and offices, a kitchen just for catering parties, a coat room, and multiple bathroom stalls," The Washingtonian reports.

In total, the renovation calls for 25 bathrooms, 11 bedrooms and five staircases and is expected to be complete by December.

Bezos hopes to keep the history of the place intact, according to The Washingtonian's report, which points to a note in the construction plans instructing "All historic fabric is to be protected and left intact where possible."

Bezos is no stranger to luxe real estate: He was the 25th-largest landowner in the U.S. in October 2017, according to The Wall Street Journal, including over 300,000 acres in Texas.

His current home base is a lake house in Medina, Washington, estimated to be worth $25 million in 2017, according to Wealth-X. He also owns a 2.03-acre property in Beverly Hills, California, worth about $25 million in 2017, and in Manhattan, Bezos' three linked apartments in The Century building on Central Park West are worth $17 million last year, according to Wealth-X.

He also uses his billions for other things, like funding Blue Origin, his space flight company, and to support projects like the 10,000 year clock being built inside a mountain on his property in Texas.

Read the full Washingtonian report here.

