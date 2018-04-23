Here's the $12 million reno Jeff Bezos is planning for his $23 million D.C. mansion

Through a connected walkway, the Bezos family can enter the second property, designed by Wood. From the plans, the Wood house appears to be dedicated to parties and guests.

Complete with a ballroom and marble staircase, "the property has all the infrastructure needed for large affairs: an area for grilling, furniture storage, staff changing rooms and offices, a kitchen just for catering parties, a coat room, and multiple bathroom stalls," The Washingtonian reports.

In total, the renovation calls for 25 bathrooms, 11 bedrooms and five staircases and is expected to be complete by December.

Bezos hopes to keep the history of the place intact, according to The Washingtonian's report, which points to a note in the construction plans instructing "All historic fabric is to be protected and left intact where possible."

Bezos is no stranger to luxe real estate: He was the 25th-largest landowner in the U.S. in October 2017, according to The Wall Street Journal, including over 300,000 acres in Texas.

His current home base is a lake house in Medina, Washington, estimated to be worth $25 million in 2017, according to Wealth-X. He also owns a 2.03-acre property in Beverly Hills, California, worth about $25 million in 2017, and in Manhattan, Bezos' three linked apartments in The Century building on Central Park West are worth $17 million last year, according to Wealth-X.

He also uses his billions for other things, like funding Blue Origin, his space flight company, and to support projects like the 10,000 year clock being built inside a mountain on his property in Texas.

