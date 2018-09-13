Jeff Bezos launched a $2B charitable fund — here's how he spends the rest of his billions

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos launched a new $2 billion philanthropic effort called the "Day One Fund" on Thursday. In a statement the billionaire posted to Twitter, Bezos said the money will be split between efforts aimed at helping homeless families and creating a new non-profit preschools in low-income communities.

Bezos is the richest person in the world, with a current net worth of $163.9 billion, according to Forbes.

More than 90 percent of the billionaire's wealth is tied up in Amazon stock, since he owns about 80 million shares. The rest is in cash or comes from proceeds from investments, salary and bonuses, according to research firm Wealth-X.

With Amazon's stock up by nearly 70 percent in 2018, Bezos' personal wealth has skyrocketed (he was worth roughly $90 billion as of July 2017). As his net worth continues to soar, Bezos had faced calls from his critics to donate more of his fortune to charities and other philanthropic efforts.

So how does the world's wealthiest man spend his money?