Why Amazon is responding to Bernie Sanders' criticism while ignoring Trump

Amazon took the rare step this week of responding to criticism from a politician, after Sen. Bernie Sanders went after what he called the company's poor working conditions. Amazon said the Vermont Democrat's claims were "inaccurate and misleading."

Such swift denial has raised an important question for Amazon: What about Trump?

The president has made Amazon a frequent punching bag on Twitter, targeting the company's tax payments, postal rates and CEO Jeff Bezos' ownership of the Washington Post, which Trump frequently bashes for how it covers him.

Amazon has almost always remained silent, choosing not to trade barbs with Trump even when his statements have been provably false.

So why take on Sanders?

Given what's at stake for Amazon, the world's second most valuable company, and the potential future implications of Sanders' attacks on its business and brand, Amazon's decision to respond makes sense, according to public relations experts.

"Amazon is making a calculated response based on what's best for their business," said Paul Argenti, a communications professor at Dartmouth College's Tuck School of Business.