Amazon responded to repeated criticism by Sen. Bernie Sanders Wednesday, saying his claims of poor worker conditions in the company's fulfillment centers are "inaccurate and misleading."
"We have been in regular contact with his office and have offered several opportunities for Senator Sanders and his team to tour one of our fulfillment centers," the company said in a blog post. "To date he has still not seen an FC for himself."
Sanders has been dinging Amazon on Twitter and in public statements for months, claiming the company doesn't pay its lower-level employees a fair wage. He recently issued a call for Amazon employees to share their experiences in a form that asks, "Have you used public assistance, such as food stamps, Medicaid or subsidized housing, in order to make ends meet?"
It's something of a rare public response for Amazon and CEO Jeff Bezos, which have been largely silent amid repeated public attacks by President Donald Trump. Trump has attacked Amazon for how the company pays taxes and its payments to the US Postal Service.
"While Senator Sanders plays politics and makes misleading accusations, we are expending real money and effort upskilling people," Amazon said in the blog post. "No one knows what it's like to work in one of our fulfillment centers better than the skilled and dedicated people who do it every day. That's why we are encouraging all employees to take Senator Sanders up on his request and respond with their actual experience."