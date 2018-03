President Donald Trump is not a fan of Amazon.

Axios is reporting Trump wants to "go after" the e-commerce giant, according to five sources who've talked about Amazon with him.

"He's obsessed with Amazon," a source told the media outlet. "Obsessed."

Trump has discussed altering the company's tax treatment because several of his friends told him Amazon is hurting their businesses and "killing shopping malls and brick-and-mortar retailers."

Read the full Axios story here.