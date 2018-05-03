The top city to start a small business in America

While New York City has long been known as a hub for finance, e-commerce and health-care start-ups, in recent years a new breed of start-ups has emerged, according to Business Insider. These companies include Brooklinen, an e-commerce company that sells "luxury bedding at non-luxury prices," and Bowery, an urban farming company that grows plants indoors under LED lights instead of sunshine in nutrient-rich water beds instead of soil. (Bowery raised $27.5 million from venture capitalists and celebrity chef Tom Colicchio.) Elysium Health, which is developing supplements that could prevent aging, raised $20 million in funding from a variety of investors.
The Top 25 Cities for Small Business in 2018 ( 2017 ranking in parentheses)
- New York City (No. 1)
- San Jose, California (No. 4)
- Miami-Fort Lauderdale (No. 2)
- San Francisco (No. 8)
- Los Angeles(No. 5)
- Riverside-San Bernardino, California (No. 10)
- Washington, D.C. (No. 16)
- Austin, Texas (No. 3)
- San Diego (No. 14)
- Sacramento, California (No. 18)
- Phoenix (No. 7)
- Chicago (No. 19)
- Dallas-Fort Worth (No. 13)
- Seattle (No. 6)
- Atlanta (No. 20)
- Baltimore (No. 12)
- Denver (No. 17)
- Las Vegas (No. 23)
- San Antonio (No. 21)
- Detroit (No. 15)
- Houston (No. 11)
- Philadelphia (No. 24)
- Portland, Oregon (No. 11)
- Charlotte, North Carolina (No. 22)
- Kansas City, Missouri
Six metro areas in California were among the Top 10 Best Cities for Small Business Growth:
San Jose (No. 2), San Francisco (No. 4), Los Angeles (No. 5), Riverside-San Bernardino, (No. 6), San Diego, CA (No. 9) and Sacramento (No. 10). All of these cities have robust technology sectors.
The Miami-Fort Lauderdale metro area ranked third. Average annual revenues for businesses in the greater Miami area trailed only those of New York ($854,540 for Miami vs. $1,016,446 for NYC). Construction is growing, and the area continues to attract entrepreneurs, especially Latino small-business owners. Miami is considered a gateway to Latin America, and Latinos have accounted for more than half of the U.S. population growth over the last 15 years.
"Miami Beach has been a great place for small business," said Mandy Calara, owner of Voodoo Rooftop Lounge in Miami Beach. "Businesses benefit from a nice mix of local and tourist traffic, with both being important for sustaining good sales and income. The city is continuing to grow each year, both with residents and out-of-state visitors."
"Our business has had year-over-year growth for five consecutive years, with several years increasing by over 50 percent year-over-year," added Calara, whose restaurant offers full-service food, handcrafted cocktails, local draft beers and an array of hookah varietals.
The Top 10 metro areas by average annual revenue
- New York City ($1,016,446)
- Miami-Fort Lauderdale ($854,540)
- San Jose, California ($748,529)
- Baltimore ($726,707)
- Riverside, California ($725,713)
- Dallas ($685,531)
- Los Angeles ($674,543)
- San Francisco ($657,216)
- Chicago ($620,036)
- Sacramento, California ($587,682)
When sorted by Credit Score, San Jose was the leader at 654. Silicon Valley maintains its position as one of the top economic areas in the United States.
- San Jose, California (Score: 654)
- New York City (Score: 639)
- Riverside, California (Score: 638)
- San Francisco (Score: 633)
- Miami-Ft. Lauderdale (Score: 631)
- Los Angeles (Score: 631)
- Washington, D.C. (Score: 627)
- Las Vegas (Score: 623)
- Sacramento, California (Score: 623)
- Atlanta (Score: 616)