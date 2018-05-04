The surprising way millionaire author Mary Higgins Clark spent her first big paycheck

"That was when I decided I could afford to go to school," she tells CNBC Make It, "and I started at Fordham University at Lincoln Center. I graduated at age 50."

The author graduated summa cum laude from Fordham in 1979 with a bachelor's degree in philosophy, and was awarded an honorary doctorate from the school in 1998.

And though her first major expenditure may have been highly practical, she says she also splurges on a gift to herself every year.

"When I started to make really big money, I treated myself to a piece of jewelry every Christmas," she says. "I would write, 'From Mary, to Mary, with love and admiration.'"

With three daughters and two granddaughters, she knew that any jewelry she purchased would never go to waste.

Clark didn't start her career as a book author until she was in her 40s. Before then, she wrote short stories and sold them to magazines. But when magazines stopped accepting fiction pieces, the mother of five says her agent suggested that she write a book.

"I liked writing short stories, but I was still a little terrified to try a book," she says. "But I figured, 'Look, this the only way I will be published now.'"