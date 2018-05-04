The surprising way millionaire author Mary Higgins Clark spent her first big paycheck

Mary Higgins Clark is known as the "queen of suspense."
At 90, she's written 37 best-selling suspense novels and sold over 100 million copies of her books in the U.S. alone. Her latest work, "I've Got My Eyes on You," was released at the end of April and is already on The New York Times Bestsellers list.
In her more than 40 years of publishing books, Clark has earned paychecks that most writers can only dream of. After releasing her first suspense novel, "Where are the Children?" in 1975, she was granted a $3,000 advance by her publishing company Simon and Schuster. As she continued to release two new books each year, her advances grew significantly.
In 2000 she was reportedly given an advance of $64 million for five books, making her, at the time, the highest-paid female author in the world. But she still remembers how she spent her first big paycheck.