How the man behind Marvel's 'Avengers' went from washing cars to a $900 million blockbuster

Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity Wars" has been a box office smash since its release. To date, the film has brought in an estimated $900 million worldwide and could well become "the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time," according to Forbes.

As moviegoers gear up for the second weekend of "Infinity War," they have one primary person to thank: Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige. Under his leadership, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has released some of the most highly anticipated, hugely successful and generally well-reviewed superhero films.

However, the 44-year-old's rise to the executive suite was largely accidental. It even had a humbling start.

As a child in New Jersey, Feige enjoyed playing with action figures, reading comic books and watching movies, so he knew he wanted to get into Entertainment. After getting rejected five times, he finally gained admission to USC's film school and graduated in 1995.

"I applied every semester, basically, until I got in," he tells Vanity Fair.

While at USC, Feige scored an internship working under producers Richard and Lauren Shuler Donner. Two years later, they hired him as a production assistant. "That job was walking dogs, and getting lunches and washing cars," says the exec. But at the time, Feige thought his lowly position was a big deal. "I thought I'd made it," he tells NPR. "I thought I had reached the pinnacle of success in Hollywood."