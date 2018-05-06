"Avengers: Infinity War" set another record this weekend, destroying the box office competition and drumming up $1 billion faster than any other film on the books.

Walt Disney estimated that the superhero sequel's global haul will stand at $1.16 billion through this weekend, even though it has yet to open in the all-important Chinese market. The film crossed the billion-dollar threshold on Saturday, just 11 days after its release.

"Infinity War" just barely edged out Disney's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which crossed the milestone in 12 days. The third Avengers film also topped "The Force Awakens" to post the best-ever U.S. opening last weekend.

Disney projects "Infinity War" will earn $112.5 million in its second weekend at U.S. theaters, and earn $162.6 million internationally in the Friday-Sunday window. That makes "Infinity War" the second best sophomore weekend at the U.S. box office, trailing only "The Force Awakens."

"This speedy sprint toward the coveted and exclusive $1 billion club is a testament to the undeniable global appeal and drawing power of the Marvel brand," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at comScore.