    'Avengers: Infinity War' reaps $1 billion at the box office, at a pace faster than any other movie

    • Walt Disney estimates that "Avengers: Infinity War" earned $1.16 billion at the global box office through Sunday
    • The film did so during 11 days of release, marking the fastest sprint to the milestone in film history
    • The superhero sequel's earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year
    Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Drax (Dave Bautista), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) in "Avengers: Infinity War" from Disney and Marvel Studios
    Source: Walt Disney
    "Avengers: Infinity War" set another record this weekend, destroying the box office competition and drumming up $1 billion faster than any other film on the books.

    Walt Disney estimated that the superhero sequel's global haul will stand at $1.16 billion through this weekend, even though it has yet to open in the all-important Chinese market. The film crossed the billion-dollar threshold on Saturday, just 11 days after its release.

    "Infinity War" just barely edged out Disney's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which crossed the milestone in 12 days. The third Avengers film also topped "The Force Awakens" to post the best-ever U.S. opening last weekend.

    Disney projects "Infinity War" will earn $112.5 million in its second weekend at U.S. theaters, and earn $162.6 million internationally in the Friday-Sunday window. That makes "Infinity War" the second best sophomore weekend at the U.S. box office, trailing only "The Force Awakens."

    "This speedy sprint toward the coveted and exclusive $1 billion club is a testament to the undeniable global appeal and drawing power of the Marvel brand," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at comScore.

    With "Infinity War," Marvel Studios is capping off a decade of storytelling spanning 18 previous movies, an unprecedented feat in Hollywood franchise-building. The comic book flick unites the Avengers, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" and several other properties, including "Black Panther" and "Spider-Man" in one blockbuster.

    "An irresistible concept that brings together an almost unimaginable cast of superhero characters in one massive popcorn movie treat has proven to be cinematic nirvana for film fans around the world," said Dergarabedian.

    "Infinity War" is set to be just the fifth movie ever to earn more than $100 million in its second weekend at U.S. theaters. Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" became the fourth movie in history to achieve that status earlier this year.

    "Infinity War" has yet to debut in China, which consistently ranks as the second biggest market for Marvel Studios films.

    The earnings for "Infinity War" on Friday, May 4 tipped Disney over the $3 billion mark at the global box office for 2018. That broke a speed record for the House of Mouse, surpassing the previous record set on May 6 in 2016.

