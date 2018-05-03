The life-changing career advice that Warren Buffett gave Charlie Munger

Even the most powerful business people take advice from their best friends.

In an interview with Fortune, Charlie Munger reveals that the best advice he ever received came from longtime friend and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett

"The best advice I ever got from Warren was to stop practicing law," says Munger. "He thought it was all right as a hobby, but as a business it was pretty stupid."

The two first met at a dinner party in Omaha, Nebraska in 1959. At the time, Munger was making his mark on the legal profession and co-founded the law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson shortly after.

The business was successful and is still considered one of the most elite law firms, but Buffett envisioned a different career path for his friend.

"It didn't use his full talents," the CEO explains. Buffett says that as Berkshire's chairman he was able to work for himself, rather than for someone else, and he felt Munger would thrive in a similar environment.

"I got to serve myself, to implement my own ideas," he says. "And I knew Charlie was cut the same way."