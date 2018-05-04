Here's why Warren Buffett says that he and Charlie Munger are successful

Warren Buffett is the third richest person in the world, worth an estimated $85.9 billion, and his business partner Charlie Munger is worth an estimated $1.71 billion. Buffett and Munger got to where they are today in part thanks to hard work and dedication to their craft. But Buffett also acknowledges that they also got a major head start because they, as he puts it, won the "ovarian lottery."

In a clip found using CNBC's Warren Buffett Archive, Buffett explained the concept of the "ovarian lottery" at Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Shareholders Meeting in 1997 to mean that many of the advantages you get in life, such as your nationality or your health, are determined by chance.

The topic surfaced in a roundabout way after Patrick Byrne, the CEO of a New Hampshire-based manufacturing company, asked the duo their thoughts on the rate at which capital gains should be taxed. Buffett replied that they should be taxed heavily and that those with the means to pay aren't going to be "turned off from using their talents by a 28 percent capital gains tax," which is what the rate was in 1997.

To justify his answer, Buffett laid out a hypothetical scenario: It's 24 hours before you're born and you've been granted the ability to decide all of the economic rules for the society you're able to enter. The catch is that you don't know any details about what your place in the world will be. Your gender, race, nationality, health, intelligence level and all other defining characteristics are left up to chance.

"You're going to get one ball drawn out of a barrel that probably contains 5.7 billion balls now, and that's you," Buffett says.

With your own circumstances unknown, "what kind of a society are you going to construct?" Buffett asks.