Justify wins the 144th Kentucky Derby—here's how much the owners get paid

Pre-race favorite Justify won the Kentucky Derby by 2 1/2 lengths on Saturday, becoming the first horse in 136 years to win at Churchill Downs after not racing as a two year old.

The colt also earned a sizable paycheck for his large ownership team: 62 percent of the $2 million purse, or $1.24 million. The co-owners, WinStar Farm, Head of Plains Partners, Starlight Racing and the China Horse Club, bought Justify for $500,000 in 2016.

The 52-year-old jockey, Mike Smith, also brought home a nice paycheck: The winning horse rider gets 10 percent of what the owners collect, meaning Smith got a check for $124,000. That number will get shaved down to about $100,000 after paying his agent and valet, the person who gets the jockey's gear in place.