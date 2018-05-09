VISIT CNBC.COM

Life

Life

This booze company wants to pay you $60,000 to travel across America and pursue your passion

Mihtiander | Getty Images

Want thousands of dollars to travel the country for free?

Hard seltzer maker White Claw is having its first-ever Best Life Contest and two lucky winners will become brand ambassadors, receiving $60,000 each to turn their dreams into reality.

Two winners will be required to travel anywhere in America (on separate journeys) with a minimum of two places per month over a six-month period, using the cash prize. With millennials spending an average of $1,943 on vacation a year, that leaves plenty of dough to have some amazing adventures.

The trips can be anything from a weekend surfing in San Diego to a week-long spiritual quest in Sedona to a day bungee jumping in the Grand Canyon, so if picked, you don't even have to quit your day job. It's all about "embracing new experiences, discovering new passions and traveling to explore new places," according to the White Claw website.

Winners will have to document and share their experiences through social media platforms, like Instagram.

Since the contest started May 2, there have been more than 550 entries, including a contestant on a yellow raft at Yellowstone National Park as the mountains tower above her, and a couple at the summit of Loveland Pass in Colorado.

Winners will be determined by how they express themselves in the photo, creativity/originality and quality of the photo, according to the website.

All entries (you must be 25 or older to enter) should be submitted by June 3 before 11:59 PM EST. Winners will be announced in August.

Don't miss: 5 ways you can travel the world for (nearly) free

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

5 ways to keep safe while traveling
5 ways to keep safe while traveling   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...