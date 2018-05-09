This booze company wants to pay you $60,000 to travel across America and pursue your passion

Want thousands of dollars to travel the country for free?

Hard seltzer maker White Claw is having its first-ever Best Life Contest and two lucky winners will become brand ambassadors, receiving $60,000 each to turn their dreams into reality.

Two winners will be required to travel anywhere in America (on separate journeys) with a minimum of two places per month over a six-month period, using the cash prize. With millennials spending an average of $1,943 on vacation a year, that leaves plenty of dough to have some amazing adventures.

The trips can be anything from a weekend surfing in San Diego to a week-long spiritual quest in Sedona to a day bungee jumping in the Grand Canyon, so if picked, you don't even have to quit your day job. It's all about "embracing new experiences, discovering new passions and traveling to explore new places," according to the White Claw website.

Winners will have to document and share their experiences through social media platforms, like Instagram.

Since the contest started May 2, there have been more than 550 entries, including a contestant on a yellow raft at Yellowstone National Park as the mountains tower above her, and a couple at the summit of Loveland Pass in Colorado.