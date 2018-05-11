VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's how much Americans spend on Uber and Lyft in 32 major cities

How much do you spend on Uber each month?   

Ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft make it easy to overspend. After all, since your payment information is already linked to the app, you never even see the money leaving your wallet.

As one woman who spent $453 on Uber in a month puts it: "The half second it takes to press your thumb down on a smartphone screen leaves no time for regret." And, she adds, "impulse-driven, one-press smartphone purchases are the easiest to lose track of."

Do you know how much you spend on Uber and Lyft?

To give you an idea of how much the typical American is spending on ride-sharing apps each month, money app Empower looked at the Uber and Lyft transactions from 50,000 of its users.

Click on Empower's heat map below to enlarge, and scroll down to see how much people are spending on Uber and Lyft in 32 major U.S. cities.

Columbus, Ohio

Average amount spent on Uber: $26 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $23 per month

St. Louis, Missouri

Average amount spent on Uber: $30 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $20 per month

Indianapolis, Indiana

Average amount spent on Uber: $31 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $24 per month

Charlotte, North Carolina

Average amount spent on Uber: $34 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $23 per month

Tampa, Florida

Average amount spent on Uber: $34 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $28 per month

Detroit, Michigan

Average amount spent on Uber: $42 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $21 per month

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Average amount spent on Uber: $34 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $33 per month

Salt Lake City, Utah

Average amount spent on Uber: $26 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $42 per month

San Antonio, Texas

Average amount spent on Uber: $36 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $32 per month

Phoenix, Arizona

Average amount spent on Uber: $30 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $40 per month

Portland, Oregon

Average amount spent on Uber: $29 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $41 per month

San Diego, California

Average amount spent on Uber: $35 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $36 per month

Houston, Texas

Average amount spent on Uber: $43 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $34 per month

Orlando, Florida

Average amount spent on Uber: $37 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $40 per month

Denver, Colorado

Average amount spent on Uber: $38 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $40 per month

Dallas, Texas

Average amount spent on Uber: $42 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $36 per month

Richmond, Virginia

Average amount spent on Uber: $52 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $32 per month

Austin, Texas

Average amount spent on Uber: $48 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $37 per month

Las Vegas, Nevada

Average amount spent on Uber: $53 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $43 per month

Atlanta, Georgia

Average amount spent on Uber: $56 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $42 per month

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Average amount spent on Uber: $49 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $50 per month

San Jose, California

Average amount spent on Uber: $54 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $49 per month

Seattle, Washington

Average amount spent on Uber: $55 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $53 per month

Los Angeles, California

Average amount spent on Uber: $64 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $48 per month

Chicago, Illinois

Average amount spent on Uber: $66 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $52 per month

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Average amount spent on Uber: $73 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $46 per month

Miami, Florida

Average amount spent on Uber: $70 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $51 per month

Washington, DC

Average amount spent on Uber: $79 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $46 per month

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Average amount spent on Uber: $46 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $85 per month

New York, NY

Average amount spent on Uber: $84 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $54 per month

Boston, Massachusetts

Average amount spent on Uber: $95 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $55 per month

San Francisco, California

Average amount spent on Uber: $110 per month
Average amount spent on Lyft: $89 per month

