Here's how much Americans spend on Uber and Lyft in 32 major cities

Ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft make it easy to overspend. After all, since your payment information is already linked to the app, you never even see the money leaving your wallet.

As one woman who spent $453 on Uber in a month puts it: "The half second it takes to press your thumb down on a smartphone screen leaves no time for regret." And, she adds, "impulse-driven, one-press smartphone purchases are the easiest to lose track of."

Do you know how much you spend on Uber and Lyft?

To give you an idea of how much the typical American is spending on ride-sharing apps each month, money app Empower looked at the Uber and Lyft transactions from 50,000 of its users.

Click on Empower's heat map below to enlarge, and scroll down to see how much people are spending on Uber and Lyft in 32 major U.S. cities.