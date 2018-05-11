Oprah to the class of 2018: 'Your job is not who you are'

Today, Oprah Winfrey gave an impassioned commencement speech at the University of Southern California, Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. Her speech was full of common sense advice, including, vote, eat a good breakfast, pay your bills on time, recycle, make your bed, aim high, say "thank you" and ask for help.

In particular, Winfrey emphasized the need for grads to work hard in their first jobs, no matter how unglamorous their post-graduate employment situation might be.

"Your job is not always going to fulfill you," Winfrey told the crowd of students, parents and loved ones. "There will be some days that you just might be bored, other days you might not feel like going to work at all — go anyway."