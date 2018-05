The first full line on the check will read "Pay to the Order of." Here, you should write the name of the recipient of your check.

If you are paying a company, be sure to write out the formal company name without abbreviations. When writing a check for an individual, be sure to use their first and last names.

If you are unsure of the exact name of the recipient, you can write "Cash." However, this means that anyone can cash your check, so make sure it lands in the right hands.