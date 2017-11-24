The 5 types of colleges every student should apply to

Applying to college can be incredibly confusing. Few understand this quite as well as Adrian Ridner, CEO and co-founder of Study.com. Ridner was born in Argentina and later moved to Venezuela and Brazil. When he moved to the United States for his senior year of high school, applying to college was chaotic.

"I was learning English at the same time as I was trying to figure out all of the applications and prerequisites that I needed," he tells CNBC Make It. "My parents were also immigrants, so they were not really able to help me a ton, and my high school counselor just had limited information, so I was really left to fend for myself."

Today, Ridner works to provide students with the educational resources that he didn't have in high school. "That's one of the big reasons I ended up starting Study.com. It wasn't just the fact that education became really inaccessible," he said. "I want to help students get the information that they need."

With thousands of colleges and universities to choose from, figuring out where to apply was one of the most overwhelming decisions Ridner faced. Here are the five types of colleges that he says every student should apply to.