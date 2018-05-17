That led the friends to an idea: Why not open an avocado-only restaurant?

The pair launched an Instagram account on April 10, 2016, to gauge interest for the idea, posting pictures of potential dishes from their respective cities in two different countries. They had their eyes on New York, which is the city most interested in avocado toast according to Google Trends.

"The first thing we did when talking about Avocaderia was to open an Instagram account," Brachetti explains, "to see how people were reacting to our food proposal, to see if there was a market for an avocado-only restaurant.

"We were using a lot of New York related hashtags to see if people were willing to come and try our food," he says.

"We always say we were born on Instagram."

To take the best photos of avocado dishes, Brachetti arranged "a little studio" in the kitchen of his apartment in Mexico. When visiting Biggi in Seattle, the duo "used to go on top of his building to take videos," like one where toppings are placed onto toast.

Within a few days, the account had almost 500 followers. Soon, it grew to 10,000. News organizations in South Africa and New Zealand even started to write about Avocaderia as if it were open, although at that time it only existed on social media.

"The response of the public was so overwhelming we knew we were onto something good," Brachetti says.