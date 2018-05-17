With $70,000 in seed money and a little ingenuity, three 30-something Italians found a way to cash in on one of American millennials' most iconic habits: paying big money for avocado toast.
Francesco Brachetti, 30; Alessandro Biggi, 30; and Alberto Gramini, 32, opened Avocaderia, a 500-square-foot eatery with a menu entirely comprised of dishes featuring Mexican Hass avocados, in a Brooklyn, New York, food hall in April 2017.
Selling dishes like $11.45 AvoBrunch Toast with avocado and a poached egg, the shop was profitable within its first year, recouping the initial investment the co-founders had sourced from family, friends and their own savings.
There are so many people willing to eat all things avocado, in fact, that Avocaderia is expanding, with a second location serving avocado-only meals in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood that opened Thursday.