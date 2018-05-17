This $150,000 Prius has a Dodge Hellcat engine under its hood

The Toyota Prius is, by no stretch of the imagination, a car fit for rebels, says Leno on this week's episode of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage." As he puts it, "I mean, it's practical. It's got four doors. It's fuel-efficient. It's quiet. You can eat kale in it. You can pick up gluten-free pasta in it. And when you put it in echo mode, it barely uses any gas at all."

But after he meets Nick Filippides, co-owner of American Racing Headers, Leno has a change of heart. Filippides has customized his own Prius, the SRT8, by taking a 2005 model and swapping in a Dodge Hellcat crate engine.

Leno can't help but laugh at the idea. A Dodge Hellcat can go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and has a 707 horsepower engine, whereas your typical Prius only has between 110 and 134 horsepower and takes over 10 seconds to get to 60 mph.