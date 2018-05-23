Steve Jobs attributed his success to intuition — here's how to use yours

Apple is well on its way to becoming the first trillion-dollar company and on Monday, the tech giant topped the Fortune 500 list of most profitable companies.

Apple's continued success serves as a lasting testament to late co-founder Steve Job's business savvy and innovation. And like many other visionaries, including Albert Einstein and Amazon's Jeff Bezos, the tech titan attributed this extraordinary success to his intuition.

"Intuition is a very powerful thing, more powerful than intellect, in my opinion," Jobs told writer Walter Isaacson in his self-titled biography. "That's had a big impact on my work."

Intuition is generally referred to as an instinctive gut feeling and intuitiveness is viewed by many as a necessary business trait. However, few people are actually able to harness it, says Sue Hawkes, author of "Chasing Perfection: Minimize Self-Doubt and Maximize Success."

"Intuition gets a bad rap, often dismissed as New Age mumbo jumbo that has no place in our rational world," she writes in her book, adding that logical people have the hardest time listening to their intuitive voices because they feel the need to validate everything.

For those who are not yet in the habit of trusting their gut feeling or are unsure whether they can rely on it, Hawkes says that you can learn to connect to your intuitive abilities by listening to your inner voice. The key to doing so, she says, is to simply create a "quiet space."