You might not expect two naval engineers to run a greeting card company. LovePop co-founders Wombi Rose and John Wise certainly didn't expect it either, but that's exactly what happened.

By happenstance, on a Harvard Business School trip in 2014 while the friends were working in Vietnam, they stumbled upon a street vendor in Ho Chi Minh City selling cards featuring pop-up, 3D designs. What started as a late-night food run became the impetus for their multimillion-dollar company, and a perfect reminder that inspiration can hit you anywhere.

"We were looking at industrial businesses — we we're ship designers, we didn't think that we would end up in something that was so aesthetic or fun," Rose tells CNBC Make It of LovePop. But now, years after an appearance on season seven of ABC's "Shark Tank" and an initial investment by star Kevin O'Leary in 2015, the two are at the helm of a burgeoning card and wedding invitation company that topped $18 million in sales last year.

With Americans spending an estimated $7 billion a year on cards, according to trade group The Greeting Card Association, that's big business.