This 19-year-old chef is running his own swanky New York City restaurant

At 13 years old, most people are agonizing over homework. At that age, Flynn McGarry was agonizing over ingredients for the $50 10-course tasting menu served at his pop-up restaurant Eureka, which was run out of his San Fernando Valley, California, home.

Even the teenage mischief he got into was culinary. Like the time he snuck into his neighbor's yard — to pluck herbs for a dinner.

"Rosemary flowers," he told The New Yorker in 2012. "I saw them growing there and I knew they'd be amazing in my farro dish. Unfortunately, this neighbor's not so nice, so I had to be kind of sneaky."

Despite McGarry's age, the food was a hit: "I've got to say, I was a little worried, walking up here," one diner told The New Yorker. "The kid's bike is chained up outside! But his sunchoke soup—my God!"