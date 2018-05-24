In 1985, Steve Jobs made these eerily accurate predictions about the future of tech   

In the first quarter of 2018, Apple shipped 16 million units of its iPhone X in three months, according to a study by Strategy Analytics, landing the top spot as the world's best selling smartphone.

But over 30 years ago, Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs was still having to explain how computers would be useful to regular people.

"A computer is the most incredible tool we've ever seen. It can be a writing tool, a communications center, a supercalculator, a planner, a filer and an artistic instrument all in one, just by being given new instructions, or software, to work from," Jobs said to Playboy in a 1985 interview.

At that time, computers were expensive and difficult to use. Jobs, however, had a vision for what they may someday become. Here are three predictions he made in 1985 that he got right, and one he got wrong.