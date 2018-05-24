With Airbnb, you can look for rentals based on preferences, like a pool, indoor fireplace and hair dryer. Now Turo, an on-demand car sharing-service, often referred to as the Airbnb for cars, has launched a similar feature.

When renting a car through the peer-to-peer network, guests now have the option to choose a car loaded with "Extras" that range from child safety seats, picnic baskets and coolers to more fun things, like surfboards, bikes, iPads and camping tents.

A fee for the extra is set by the car host. Along with convenience, and despite the extra fee, you can still save money rather than purchasing extras through vendors on your own.

A BMW 3 Series in San Francisco that rents for $73 per day (a similar car averages $200 per day with a traditional car rental company) offers a bike and a trunk-mounted rack for $35 a day. A bike rental at a local shop averages $35 a day, though a bike rack rental averages $15-$30 a day. But it saves the renter the trip and hassle of renting separately.

A four-door Jeep Wrangler in Kauai, Hawaii ($90 a day) offers two body boards for $30 per day. Surf shops where you can rent two average $40 a day. A Jeep Wrangler goes for $120 a day in Kauai, excluding insurance and add-ons, like GPS.