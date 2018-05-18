Here's how you can rent these vacation mansions for under $200 per person a night

There's a company that's like Airbnb for mansions.

If you've never hear of Thirdhome, that's probably because started as an exclusive members only club — actors, athletes, musicians, successful businessmen — who swap their homes for vacation rentals.

But in May, Thirdhome opened its portfolio of mansions to the public. Once registered as a user, anyone can book a vacation home through the Luxury Rentals and Adventures platform on the website.