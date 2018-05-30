Emmitt Smith says the best money advice he ever got came from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

When Emmitt Smith was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 1990, the 20-year-old rookie scored a signing bonus that made him a millionaire overnight. He went on to win three Super Bowls, earn millions more and become the highest-paid running back at the time, after signing a four-year, $13.6 million deal in 1993.

While Smith is the first to admit that he made a few "'youthful' financial decisions," including a $100,000 splurge at age 20, the Hall of Famer also picked up some valuable lessons during his lucrative, 15-season career. And it was Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones who gave him the best money advice he ever received.

"He taught me about finances with a simple statement," Smith recalls in an interview with CNBC. "He always said, 'Have a big front door and a small back door. Take in as much as you can, and spend as little as you can.'"

It's similar to the money advice that basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal lives by. O'Neal, who also spent six figures on a car as a 20-year-old, says if he could give his younger self one piece of money advice, it's the same thing he would tell any young person today who is coming into a windfall: emphasize saving.