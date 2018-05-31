These are the most and least expensive places in the US to buy toothpaste

Where you live determines so much of your daily life — even down to the price of your toothpaste. New data shows that certain parts of the country are paying roughly $3 per tube more than other cities, a shocking mark up on a household staple.
If you're looking for the cheapest toothpaste, on average, you'll need to head for the border. Harlingen, Texas — just a few miles from Mexico — sells toothpaste for less than $1.50, on average, according to a recent report from coupon index site CouponFollow. Harlingen has been named one of the cheapest places to live in the U.S. and PayScale reports that the cost of living there is 21 percent lower than the national average.
On the flip side, it's no surprise that New York City leads the list of places where toothpaste costs the most, topping out at an average of $4.49 a tube in Manhattan, CouponFollow finds.