I spent 1 month cooking all of my meals—here are my 7 best tips for saving on groceries

I spent a lot of time in the kitchen over the past month.

For a series of Cash Diet challenges, I had to cook five different dinners for less than $20 and whip up homemade brunch for six on a budget of $30.

Cooking took a lot more effort than dining out, but the savings were huge. And after a month of grocery shopping, meal prepping and hosting, I got pretty good at keeping my grocery bill at or below $50 a week. Here's how you can do the same.

1. Get creative with what you already have. For starters, plan your meals around what's already in your kitchen. Do you have stale chips? Make chilaquiles. Do you have a bunch of overcooked veggies? Throw them in a blender with stock or cream and transform them into a soup.

As I learned, even if you don't have much in your pantry, a little bit of creativity can go a long way.

Keep in mind that even food scraps can be re-purposed: stale bread can easily become breadcrumbs, salad dressing can have a second life as a glaze for meat and chicken bones can be used to make a delicious stock.