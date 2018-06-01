Bear Grylls best survival hack is something you can use to get through everyday life too

As a celebrity survival expert, Bear Grylls has done everything from eating maggots in the Alps to sleeping inside a deer carcass in the Scottish Highlands. But whether you're stranded on a deserted island or just trying to survive a crappy day at work, Grylls, host of NBC's "Running Wild," has a "clear, simple mantra" that he says can help you power through adversity.

"My mantra has always been just never give up," Grylls tells CNBC Make It.

Grylls is a former member of the British army's special forces (similar to the U.S. Navy SEALs) who later went on to international fame as a survival expert and instructor who has spent more than a decade hosting reality TV shows such as Discovery Channel's "Man vs. Wild."

He says that a positive attitude is essential to survive any adverse situation, no matter the severity.

"I think one of the best things for surviving not only in the jungle but also in everyday life is just, in the morning, choosing your attitude," he tells CNBC Make It.

"So often, I've woken up and you're cold, you're beaten up, and you're thirsty, and you're hungry, and you're tired and you don't feel like attacking the rest of that mountain or that jungle," Grylls says, adding that it takes "total commitment" to move forward in a difficult situation.